Laurel fundraiser supports Park City family memorial plans

Laurel, Mont. — A Park City mother said a fundraiser at Fat Fender Freddy's in Laurel aimed to help her family cover memorial costs and create a place to remember her two daughters after both were killed in separate crashes.Mary McColley said her daughters, Kassi and Kataraina McColley, both died at age 28 two years apart. She said Kataraina, who went by Raina, died July 10.McColley said Kassi organized boycotts as a child to stand up for animals. She said Raina taught preschoolers in special education.McColley said the sisters loved playing pranks and grew closer as they got older."If anybody ever came after one of the other sisters, though, that was the end. Like, 'you don't talk about my sister.' Kassi was very protective over Kataraina," McColley said.McColley said she reported Kassi missing in February 2024 and found her body three days later on Old Highway 10 outside Laurel. Two years later - this July - McColley said she and her granddaughter Kymber were at a grief camp in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, when they got a call two hours into camp telling them that Raina had been killed.

Police said Raina died after a car hit the scooter she was riding on at the corner of Hawthorne Lane and Yellowstone River Road in Billings.McColley previously worked at Fat Fender Freddy's as a bartender, and said the business stepped in after an earlier benefit did not go as planned.Rachael Knaub, the manager at Fat Fender Freddy's, said staff wanted to help McColley after problems at the first event."Things weren't going well and some things were trying to be stolen, and we weren't putting up with that. So they asked if I had some time to do this and do it over like we normally could do. And that's what we are doing now, to try to help her get whatever she needs in this really trying time," Knaub said.The family said an earlier fundraiser left them about $1,000 short after they paid for food and baskets but did not get the turnout they expected.Knaub said the new event was scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. with a silent auction. She said a live band, Flight Crew, planned to start at 7:00 p.m. and the event was expected to wrap up around 9:00 p.m.Knaub said the benefit also planned to include a 50/50 raffle, donated baskets, food trucks and raffle tickets sold in advance for six tickets for $20.McColley said she created KM Designs, a nonprofit she filed with the secretary of state in memory of her daughters. She said proceeds would first go toward her family's memorial costs and then toward helping other families with funeral expenses.Kassi's 11-year-old daughter, Kymber, was working on a graphic novel series that would be partly on display at Saturday's fundraiser. McColley also said Kymber had made art for the event.McColley said the family hoped to raise enough money for burial plots and a bench at Yellowstone Memorial Park so they would have a dedicated place to visit and leave flowers."So we'll have a memorial spot to go to and leave flowers," McColley said.McColley said community support had helped her family as they continued to grieve and had also shaped her goal of helping others through KM Designs."People have just really been beautiful," McColley said.