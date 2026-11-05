Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter stops accepting Billings animals due to contract dispute

BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone Valley Animal shelter stated in a press release on Thursday that they will no longer be accepting lost and stray animals from within city limits effective immediately. This is due to a formal notification from the City of Billings that they will be moving forward with a different applicant for animal sheltering services.

The shelter had been still accepting animals in Billings even after the contract expired in June in hopes that they could reach an agreement with the city.

July saw the City decline YVAS’s proposal for sheltering services, instead proposing a month-to-month contract. The contract wasn't approved by the city, despite the shelter accepting the proposal. During this time, animals were still accepted by Yellowstone Valley Animal shelter, which cost them more than $120,000.

According to the release, City staff told the shelter that they still intend to pursue another provider, but the recommendation hasn’t been approved by Billings City Council. YVAS stated that they can’t afford to keep operating in hopes that they will reach an agreement at some point in the future, and that the lack of municipal funding is threatening their ability to fulfill their mission.

“We knew continuing to provide these services without compensation was financially unsustainable, but we also knew that our community had spent nearly two decades trusting us to care for their lost animals,” stated Triniti Halverson, the executive director of Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. “We genuinely believed we could find a path forward with the City, and we did everything we reasonably could to avoid reaching this point. To say we are disappointed by this outcome would be an understatement.”

However, they will keep providing their services to families and animals located in nearby areas, including Yellowstone County and Laurel.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter continues to urge the public to contact elected officials and Billings City Council to share their thoughts on the future of animal sheltering.

Anyone that needs help with lost or stray animals are asked to contact the City of Billings for more information on their services.