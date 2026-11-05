Montana Millionaire moved to start November 12

HELENA, Mont. - Tickets for Montana Millionaire are scheduled to go back on sale Thursday, November 12 at 6:30 am.

Montana Lottery announced the new date for resuming ticket sales, adding that the odds will be the same, and that any tickets that were drawn on November 1 are still good for all the drawings.

Additional instant wins have been added to the game to meet the advertised odds.

This comes after the game was initially put on pause for technical issues during the original start date.

The state lottery said the malfunction was due to a new system that couldn't keep up with the pace tickets were being sold at, and that the Instant Win prizes were being awarded more frequently an intended.

On Sunday, 12,947 tickets were sold, with 991 being $100 instant winners, and 1,019 being $500 instant winners, for a total of $608,600 in prize money being won.

Officials announced that the vendor will be paying over $600,000 to cover some costs.

Montana Millionaire tickets will be available at gas stations, bars/taverns, grocery stores and casinos across the Treasure State.

Tickets sold up to the Quarter Million Monday Drawing will be entered into a $250,000 drawing held on November 30.

Instant wins will also be available when purchasing your ticket for prizes of $100 or $500. Anyone who wins one of these prizes is still eligible for the other drawings.

This year, the six $1 million Grand Prize will be drawn along with a $20,000 Player’s Club Drawing on December 28.

In 2025, winning tickets were sold in Missoula, Billings, Columbia Falls as well as two sold in Butte.