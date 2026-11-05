Multiple charges including felony arson filed against suspect in Billings standoff

UPDATE: Nov. 5 at 2:20 p.m.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) confirmed in a press release that charges of aggravated burglary, felony arson, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest have been filed against 56-year-old James Strand in connection to the SWAT standoff on Wednesday night.

BPD said it was no longer pursuing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident after further investigation.

Further investigation also clarified, according to BPD, that the three minors were already inside the home when Strand entered.

"Initial information suggested that Strand had prevented the juveniles from leaving the home," BPD said. "However, further investigation determined that the juveniles were able to leave the residence of their own free will and were not held against their will."

BPD said Strand remains in police custody and is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

UPDATE: Nov. 4 at 11:58 p.m.

According to Billings Police, the suspect, 56-year-old James Strand, has been arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of a crash.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police, SWAT, negotiators and a drone team are dealing with a barricaded suspect Wednesday evening in Billings.

A NonStop Local reporter is on scene in the 1900 block of 9th Avenue North.

BPD Interim Chief Shawn Mayo says BPD received a call about a reckless driver that turned into a single-vehicle crash in the area. The driver reportedly fled and entered an occupied home that had three children inside who all escaped safely.

Mayo reports that a fire started in the upstairs area of the home after some time, then the suspect broke out onto the roof and was fired at by officers with less lethal rounds. The suspect is reportedly still inside and their condition is unknown.

Residents are urged to avoid the area.