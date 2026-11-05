Carbon County free transportation service receives $100,000 grant

A transportation service helping people across Carbon County get to medical appointments in town and in Billings, grocery stores and other essential destinations has received a $100,000 grant.

CART, or Carbon County Area Ride and Transit, was one of just five organizations in the country selected to receive the funding. Another organization to receive the grant is in Broadus, Montana. The rest are located out of state.

The service provides door-to-door transportation throughout Carbon County, including Red Lodge, Belfry, Bear Creek, Bridger and Joliet.

"When you go out to places like Belfry or Bridger and you see some of these small communities that have no services whatsoever," David Kallenbach, the CART Transportation Manager, said. "They don't have easy access to medications, gasoline, you know, any and any number of stores, restaurants for any of the things that they might need. You realize how important transportation is for a lot of these folks."

CART began providing free rides in February 2021, primarily serving seniors. However, anyone with a transportation need can use the service.

"Some of them just love getting out of the house. You know, it's it's a great opportunity for those who sometimes live alone to socialize a little bit," Kallenbach said.

Today, the organization provides approximately 5,000 rides each year.

CART operates through a demand-response system. Riders call to request transportation, and drivers pick them up at their homes, take them to their destinations and return them when they are finished.

The service primarily helps people get to medical appointments, but also provides rides for grocery shopping and other needs.

"Anybody can use the service if they have a need. Sometimes, we have people call us up and need to take a vehicle in to get worked on up in Billings. And they need a ride back to Red Lodge," said Kallenbach.

CART’s new $100,000 grant will help fund a study to better understand transportation needs throughout the county. The organization also plans to purchase new transportation software that will track vehicles using GPS and reduce the paperwork required for each ride. This funding comes through the Coordinating Council on Access and Mobility.

CART relies largely on a federal grant distributed through the Montana Department of Transportation, along with community fundraising to keep the program running.

The organization says it has made a commitment not to turn away people who cannot afford transportation.

"I don't think there's any ever a day that I question, 'have I done something valuable with my time in that day?'," Kallenbach said. "Because to the final person, they always express, you know, how appreciative they are."