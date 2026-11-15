SPANGLE, Wash. — A fundraiser at The Harvester Family Restaurant in Spangle has raised at least $10,000 for the families of fallen deputies Parker Perry and Mason Acheson.

Attendees ate a pasta buffet and left handwritten messages for the grieving families. Donation boxes were set up across the restaurant and a neighborhood group helped design shirts, sending all proceeds to the deputies' families.

Connie Smith, who helped sell shirts at the event, described how touching it was to see the community come together.

"The community is incredible, this place is packed, it's standing room only." she said. "As I stand here and sell shirts, there's a line and everyone is giving each other hugs, it's just incredible to see the support here tonight."

One organization gave more than $5,000 to the fundraiser to honor the deputies' service to the community.

"What a tragedy, ladies that have lost their husband's, kids that have lost their father's. Just wanted to do something," said Paul Dashiell from the Lions Club.

Attendees say it was heartwarming to see the community come together during such a tragic time, and donations will be accepted through the rest of the weekend.