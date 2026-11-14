SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Project announced that they will be hosting a community candlelight vigil to honor deputies Parker Perry and Mason Acheson.

The gathering will be happening on November 17 at 7:00 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Memorial Monument in Spokane.

Community members will be able to meet with family, friends and first responders to join together in remembrance.