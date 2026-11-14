Thirty lakes around Washington will be stocked with more than 82,000 jumbo rainbow trout ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The department said the goal is to offer anglers a chance to get outside for Washington's annual Black Friday fishing.

"We know not everyone is keen on shopping before dawn,” Kirt Hughes, WDFW Fish Management Division Manager, said. “WDFW offers Black Friday Fishing as a great alternative, so skip those lines and get outdoors with friends and family during a busy time of year.”

Lakes being stocked with jumbo trout before November 27 include:

Jumbo rainbow trout weigh up to three pounds and measure up to 17 inches each.

“Trout fishing is easy and affordable,” Hughes said. “You can fish from a boat or at one of more than 100 fishing docks, piers, or bank locations statewide. We are stocking many of the lakes with jumbo trout, and they are close to local communities and have plenty of bank fishing opportunity.”

The Department of Fish and Wildlife will stock 237,000 trout total in 70 lakes statewide, WDFW said.