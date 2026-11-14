OKANOGAN, Wash. – A 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook the earth west of Omak early Saturday morning.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network said the earthquake occurred around 12:30 a.m. about 17.77 miles west-northwest of Okanogan.

The United States Geological Survey received reports of the earthquake’s impact from several towns in the area, including 41 responses from Twisp, 15 responses from Winthrop, eight from Riverside and eight from Okanogan.

Most responses recorded by USGS showed no damage, weak to light shaking and very low intensity.