SPOKANE, Wash. — The Northtown Management Office confirms that a large, asian market may take over the old Sears building at Northtown Mall in Spokane. Developers have applied for a permit for a reported H Mart location.

H Mart is described as the largest national Asian and Korean food store chain in the U.S.

Nonstop Local has calls out to the developers, to ask when they planned to move the store in.

At the Oriental Market on Trent, co-owner Tom Tyson goes to Seattle once a week to select distinctive, fresh produce and individual items for customers. He stops at 15 different suppliers and explains that big stores often can not match this level of customer service.

"If I can get it, I'll try to get it for whoever...." Tom Tyson said.

The Oriental Market says it's a bit apprehensive to see such a large chain come in, but believes that, in the end, such stores and restaurants expose the region to more diversity. "The more here in Spokane leads to a better culinary society: better things for everyone to eat and, you know, a little bit education that it's not all hamburgers," said Tyson.

Tyson explained that his family opened the store in the 1970s. "My mom was one of the few Thai ladies here in town, but she did find a few friends and they all just complained about not being able to find food. So my mom decided to fix the problem back in the 70s, and it's been one of the things that we've always strive for: we want everyone that comes here and their new to feel a little slice of home."

They built the selection around what customers asked for. He added that the market had hit its 50th year. The Oriental Market offers foods and items from many countries and cultures, including Africa, Pakistan, The United Kingdom, Australia and more.

Customer Tamara Elbourn says the Oriental Market offers products that you can't find elsewhere. "I can find a lot of things that we used to get when we lived in Australia. And so they have such a huge variety" Tamara Elbourn said.

Another customer pointed to ingredients he needs from his home country. "Some of the things you can only find here. And we miss being able to find some ingredients to be able to do some of the cooking, ethnic food that we enjoy from back home." a customer said.

Some shoppers drove as long as an hour from Idaho, and several indicated they planned to try H Mart while still returning to Oriental Market for specialty service.