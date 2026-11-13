Nation wide ground stop impacting weekend travel A nation-wide groundstop has flights all over the U.S. grounded as we head into the weekend.

UPDATE: November 13, 2026 5:52 p.m.

Delta gate agents on Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport in Bozeman, Montana have confirmed that the MSU football team has boarded their flight.

UPDATE: November 13, 2026 5:36 p.m.

The FAA has announced that the ground stop is lifted effective immediately. The agency stated that the stop was due to inconsistencies with their RACON (Terminal Radar Approach Control) system.

UPDATE: November 13, 2026 4:52 p.m.

According to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel, Colorado State is currently grounded at Northern Colorado Regional Airport. We have not heard if the game with Washington State has been rescheduled.

UPDATE: November 13, 2026 4:29 p.m.

An alert for travelers in Spokane: Spokane International Airport stated that the grounding will not be lifted until at least 8:00 P.M.

UPDATE: November 13, 2026 4:18 p.m.

In Montana, the Montana State football game against Northern Colorado has been rescheduled to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

It is still expected to take place at Greeley’s Nottingham Field.

UPDATE: November 13, 2026 3:56 p.m.

Life Flight Network issued a statement on social media stating that they are exempt from the FAA’s grounding. They are operating normally at this time.

Additionally, Alaska Air Group stated that their flexible travel policy is allowing passengers with flights for November 13 that were affected by the FAA national ground stop can rebook their flight for free for any date between November 13-16.

Only passengers that booked directly through them can use this policy.

The waiver code is KFAASTOP1126.

UPDATE: November 13, 2026 3:22 p.m.

Washington Senator Maria Cantwell issued a statement about the FAA’s national ground stop, saying that her team is in contact with the FAA to learn more about the situation. She also stated that the Commerce Committee will be reviewing aviation related tec

UPDATE: November 13, 2026 2:25 p.m.

According to a spokesperson from the FAA, the grounding was issued due to multiple communication issues that are affecting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers. They stated that they will be giving updates as more information is made available.

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin also said at a press conference that his office had not determined whether the issue was a cyberattack or an AI-related issue, but assured them that “everybody is safe.”

“The first thing is, is the safety give everybody that's flying. We are assured that everybody is safe," Mullin said. "Everybody that's going to be in the air that's currently on a plane, your loved ones, as I said, we're going to get you on the ground and we're doing it in a safe manner. To say that we can rule out anything, that's not what we do at this point, right? The first thing we want to do is make sure everybody is safe and we restore operations."

He described the issue as a telecommunications outage and said officials had not set a timeline for when normal operations would return.

UPDATE: November 13, 2026 1:28 p.m. (Updated again at 2:10 p.m. to include statements from the FAA and Congressman Baumgartner)

According to a tweet from U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the nationwide ground stop is being caused from a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, and FAA technicians are investigating the issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement on X around 2 p.m. calling the incident a "temporary telecommunications outage" and saying flights were halted "out of an abundance of caution."

The Spokane International Airport confirmed on its social media accounts at 1:25 p.m. that it received the ground stop ordered and advised passengers to check with their airlines for more information on potential delays and cancellations.

Congressman Michael Baumgartner reposted a news article about the FAA order on X and said his office was attempting to learn more information about why the order was given.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday.

“Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” said the advisory. “Attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center all airports are ground stopped. All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis.”

The advisory was posted here by the FAA.

This is a developing story. We will post updates as more information becomes available.