SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators recovered a body from Bear Lake on Friday, and they had not confirmed the person's identity.

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies answered a report at about 9:50 a.m. of what appeared to be a deceased person in the lake. Major Crimes Detectives and Emergency Operations Team members joined the recovery, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office reported.

Investigators worked with the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office to identify. Officials said they could not yet say whether the person was the paddleboarder reported missing and presumed drowned on July 24, 2026.

Search crews made several attempts to recover that missing man after the July 24 report. Those efforts did not succeed because visibility in the lake was extremely low or gone, and silt and aquatic vegetation covered the bottom.

The Medical Examiner's Office said it would release the person's name and the cause and manner of death when appropriate. Deputies said the case remained active and they had no more information.