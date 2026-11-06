TOUCH Prosthesis brings patients across the Inland Northwest back to a quality of life

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — A thumb joint procedure is gaining popularity across the country, giving pain-free movement to patients with arthritis. The procedure is now available locally, with the Northwest Specialty Hospital performing the surgery.



Hal Thompson said osteoarthritis left him in constant pain as cartilage broke down and made it hard to use his hands.



"It's a 24/7 excruciating pain. It got to where I couldn't fish. I couldn't write," Thompson said.



That's when he saw an ad about TOUCH Procedure, and decided to give Dr. Chad Turner in Liberty Lake a call.



"First question, Doctor Turner. Can you get me back to where I can go fishing again? He said, yep. No problem. He said, you can take you a couple of months. But I said a couple months?! I thought it would be at least a year," Thompson said.



The procedure is similar to a hip replacement and uses artificial joints. Two months after surgery, Thompson was back on the water.



"Two weeks ago I went fishing, trolling, fishing up on Lake Roosevelt. I landed three great big fish up there. And, you know, no pain. I mean, just amazing," Thompson said.



Dr. Turner explained how the thumb implant worked.



"So the way that the surgery works is the stem is placed within the first metacarpal, and then there's the head and neck that are connected to that. And there's a plastic ball that moves on a metal ball, and then that goes into the trapezium. There's a cup that's inserted into the trapezium as a ball and socket joint," Turner said. "And then that allows for mobility to happen through the joint so that people get full range of motion in the thumb."



The procedure was approved in the United States by the FDA in 2025.



"It's growing in popularity exponentially throughout the country. And we happen to be one of the leaders in the Pacific Northwest," Dr. Turner said.



Jayme Brin said she learned about the procedure and decided to try it after pain made even simple tasks harder.



"We are a family that loves to play cards, and just holding cards just got to the point where it just hurt so bad I didn't want to do it," Brin said.



She said cooking, cleaning and caring for her son had also become painful.



"It hurts so bad that, you know, a lot of times I'm crying, you know, trying to get this done. And, so the difference that has made in my life has been just phenomenal," Brin said.



Brin said the first day after surgery was painful, but by the third day she was ready to have her other thumb treated too.



"When I realized just how much more I could do with that left hand, there was just no doubt that the right hand had to be done," Brin said.



Even playing cards became easy again after both thumbs were pain-free.



"It was wonderful. But I didn't win!" Brin said.



Dr. Turner said he believed strongly in the surgery, both as a doctor and for his own life outside work.



"As a hand surgeon, I would say this is 100% the surgery I would want from my own thumbs so that I can continue to operate. And I also do pottery. So I would like to be able to do pottery with my thumb without being painful," Dr. Turner said.



Patients showed what they could do after the procedure, including giving a thumbs up and moving the thumb through a full range of motion.



"I give Doctor Turner and his staff a double thumbs up," Brin said.