King County judge orders Albertsons to pay $900 million in opioid case

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Nick Brown announced a judge ruled Albertsons pharmacies broke the law by failing to stop opioid misuse and diversion, leading to a $900 million judgment plus fees and costs.



The ruling from Judge Janet Helson followed a case from the Attorney General’s Office against Albertsons over how its pharmacies handled opioid prescriptions across Washington.



“This is a victory for the people of Washington. When giant corporations put profits above safety, they will be held accountable,” Brown said. “This verdict can’t undo the devastating harms of the opioid crisis, but it will provide desperately needed resources to support treatment and prevent future crises.”



The Attorney General’s Office reported Albertsons dispensed more than 641 million opioid pills in Washington between 2006 and 2022. The state said many of those prescriptions showed warning signs of misuse or diversion that were not properly investigated or documented.



Albertsons owns and operates more than 200 pharmacies in Washington under the Albertsons, Safeway and Haggen names. The state said those pharmacies unlawfully filled red-flagged opioid prescriptions more than 6.5 million times during that period.



State lawyers also argued Albertsons put profits ahead of safety. They said the company discouraged pharmacists from flagging risky prescribers or prescriptions, kept stores from sharing information and failed to closely track controlled substances inventory.



The case also included evidence of thefts from Albertsons pharmacies in Washington. The state said more than 70,000 opioid pills were stolen from a North Bend Safeway over two years before the employee was caught, along with 12,000 pills from a Leavenworth pharmacy and 19,000 pills from an Olympia location.



The Attorney General’s Office said Albertsons also understaffed pharmacies, leaving workers overwhelmed. At trial, the state presented emails from pharmacists who said it was “impossible” to check whether prescriptions were legitimate before filling them.



The state also pointed to internal complaints from pharmacy staff about exhaustion and unsafe conditions.



“Mistakes can easily be made to put someone’s life at risk,” an Albertsons pharmacist warned the company, according to the case.



The ruling comes as the opioid crisis continues across Washington. The Attorney General’s Office reported more than 26,000 Washingtonians have died from opioid overdoses since 1999, including more than 7,400 deaths in the last three years.



The Attorney General’s Office first sued several major pharmacy chains in 2022. It said Albertsons was the only defendant left because the others either settled early or later filed for bankruptcy.



The office said it has now recovered $2.17 billion for state and local governments since the opioid crisis began, and said this verdict will add to treatment and prevention funding across Washington. Albertsons provided NonStop Local with the following statement: Albertsons Companies is disappointed by the court’s ruling and respectfully disagrees with its conclusions. We are reviewing the decision closely and will evaluate all available options, including appeal. We are proud of our pharmacists and their dedication to the patients and communities they serve, and we will continue to support our customers and communities across Washington through responsible pharmacy operations.