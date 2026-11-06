Donations requested for funeral expenses of two Deupties involved in Spangle shooting

Shot deputies identified Spokane County Sheriff's deputies Mason Acheson and Parker Perry were identified as the two deputies who were shot in Tuesday's incident.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is requesting aid from the public to help the Deputies’ loved ones with funeral expenses.

Sheriff Community Oriented Policing Effort (S.C.O.P.E) is taking donations at this time, and any extra donations that go beyond the cost of funeral expenses will be going to the Deputies’ families.

Officials stated that those that wish to donate can do so in a few different ways. Canopy Credit Union is accepting donations to the S.C.O.P.E/SCSO Memorial fund at any of their branches. You can also call to make a debit card donation over the phone.

Checks are also accepted. At Canopy Credit Union, you can drop off the check in care of S.C.O.P.E/SCSO Memorial Fund. The Spokane Valley Police Department and The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office are also taking checks at this time.

Donations are also accepted through Venmo.