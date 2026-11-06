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Spokane
Spokane YWCA asks for winter clothing donations for domestic violence survivors
By Noah Boelter,8 days ago
Spokane, Wash. — YWCA Spokane says it is on pace to receive 5,000 phone calls this year about intimate partner domestic violence, about the same number it received in 2025.
The organization says its focus continued after Domestic Violence Action Month ended, with support aimed at people still living in difficult situations. NonStop Local spoke with YWCA Spokane about what it needs help with right now.
YWCA Spokane said it wants to restock Our Sister's Closet with winter clothing in all sizes for the people it serves.
The closet served as a resource for people surviving intimate partner domestic violence. CEO Janine Wynn said the organization saw about 50 housing clinic appointments each month and gave out about 50 emergency care packages per month.
YWCA Spokane said survivors were often forced to choose between safety and basic needs. The group said it is looking for new or gently used seasonal clothing to help keep survivors warm. If you'd like to donate clothes, the number to call is 509-789-9280.
"Our goal here is to provide survivors a place where they can access the things that they need in a place that also gives them a bit of dignity," said YWCA Spokane CEO Janine Wynn.
Wynn said the organization was focusing on early intervention, basic needs, housing and winter donations to help people avoid escalation to crisis.
YWCA Spokane shared a help line for anyone living through intimate partner domestic violence at 509-220-3725.