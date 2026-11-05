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Spokane
YWCA Spokane seeking donors to help 90 families through 'Hope for the Holidays"
By Noah Boelter,7 days ago
Spokane, Wash. — YWCA Spokane started its Hope for the Holidays campaign on November 1st as it looks for volunteers to buy gifts and gift bags for 90 families in the region this holiday season.
NonStop Local stopped by YWCA Spokane to learn more about the current need in the area.
The families in the campaign were connected to YWCA Spokane through its help shelter and its preschool program. The organization said it plans to match interested donors with a family that fit their budget as it worked to provide holiday support for survivors of intimate partner domestic violence.
Jemma Riedel-Johnson said the effort is meant to ease some pressure for families during the season.
"By supporting families through hope for the holidays, we're hoping that they can focus on what matters most which is their family and their safety and so by providing through Hope for the Holidays, we want to make this season a little bit brighter for them..." she said.
People who wanted to donate could find more information through YWCA Spokane.
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