Tribes split over Kalshi partnerships as gaming revenue concerns grow

WASHINTON — Hundreds of tribes were pushing back on the prediction market industry as concerns grew that platforms such as Kalshi were cutting into tribal sovereignty and gaming interests.

The dispute centered on money many tribes relied on from casino revenue. At the same time, a small but growing number of tribes were moving toward prediction markets and in some cases partnering with Kalshi.

Kalshi said those partnerships let each tribe own its own app and manage its brand and customer relationships, while the company ran the federally regulated exchange. Some of those agreements were formed with the goal of improving conditions on reservations and for tribal members in general. Tribal casinos have historically served that same role.

Rebecca George, executive director of the Washington Indian Gaming Association, said many tribes in Washington were still facing serious gaps in basic needs.

"We're talking about basic infrastructure, clean drinking water, floors in homes, education rates, healthcare rates, that are ticking in the right direction. But we are still a good 150 years behind our state citizens when it comes to some of these basic human needs," George said.

George explained that it was not surprising some tribes were turning to prediction market partnerships to secure funding. She said it was also important to consider the broader impact as prediction markets continued to profit while many tribes were still working to meet basic infrastructure needs.

Earlier in the summer, Reuters reported that Polymarket's annualized revenue surpassed $1 billion. Around the same time, Kalshi passed $2 billion in annualized revenue.

We reached out to Kalshi on Wednesday for a response to the allegations George outlined but had not heard back.