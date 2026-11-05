Spokane issuing requests for proposals for $40 million homelessness and housing support fund

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane and Spokane County announced on Thursday it is accepting requests for proposals (RPF) for "homelessness, housing, operations, and human services" with $40 million available, according to a joint press release.

" The process will leverage funding sources across jurisdictions and will use one shared RFP, one application, common review and scoring criteria, as well as a joint committee, to make strategic regional investments," the city and county said. " By working in partnership, this process will improve accountability and outcomes, reduce barriers for service providers, and ensure equitable access to available resources."

Funds will be available through human services grants, consolidated homeless grants, emergency solutions grants, homeless prevention, housing and essential needs and more.

The city and county said eligible projects include "emergency sheltering, homeless prevention, rapid re-housing, street outreach, day sheltering, permanent housing, transitional housing and coordinated entry."

" This is a big step forward for our community members in need, our providers, and our region as a whole. By working together, we are streamlining the process for service providers, distributing funding more equitably across the community, and ensuring every dollar is used as effectively as possible to meet community needs," Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown said.

Applications can be sent through the Spokane city and county websites.

The RFP committee is set to make funding recommendations by February 2027.