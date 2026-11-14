⚠️ $11.25M boost for Nome port’s local docks and roads

The Port of Nome Modification Project just received $11.25 million in new federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. This money will pay for the local parts of the expansion, like docks, roads, and utilities — not the federal pieces such as breakwaters and dredging handled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Contractor Kiewit is currently working on Phase 1A, extending the breakwater and building new sheet‑pile docks out to about 1,200 feet. They aim to finish Phase 1A in fall 2028 and close it out in spring 2029. Crews will keep removing rock near the causeway spur until mid‑December, then are expected back in April to resume work.

Phase 2, which will dredge and deepen the harbor and new deep‑water basin, is expected to go out for bidding around Nov. 17, with an estimated cost between $25 million and $100 million. The full expansion is expected to wrap up sometime between 2030 and 2032.