⚠️ Nome utility still lacks budget, audits as fuel charge set to jump

At the latest Nome Joint Utility System (NJUS) board meeting, members again pressed General Manager John Handeland about years of overdue audits and the lack of a current budget. The last approved budget was for FY 2021, and no date was given for when a new one will be presented.

Board members said the missing budget and audits make it hard to oversee spending and may be costing ratepayers money. A council member noted that the utility’s lack of audited financials likely led to higher interest on an $8.6 million fuel loan.

Handeland told the board that customers should expect the generator fuel surcharge on monthly bills to more than double, from $0.18 to about $0.40 per kilowatt hour (up from an earlier estimate of $0.30).

Recent financial reports show:

About $63,268 spent on audit expenses and $45,103 on management/accounting consultants in 2026 so far.

spent on audit expenses and on management/accounting consultants in 2026 so far. Cash and demand deposits fell from $4.37 million at the start of the year to about $1.2 million now, with a little more than $280,000 in unpaid bills (not including fuel).

The NJUS board’s next regular meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 17.