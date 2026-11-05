🚚 Several Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs Hiring Now in Nome, Alaska

Nome’s logistics scene is busy right now, from local store operations to Arctic research and federal disaster response. If you like keeping things moving and don’t mind some Alaska weather, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation (UIC ARL)

Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation (UIC ARL) Location: Nome, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting research and military fieldwork around Nome. You’ll handle airport pickups, vehicles (including snowmachines and ATVs), lodging, and help run community outreach and school events. Great fit if you know the Nome area, are comfortable working outside in all seasons, and like mixing logistics with community work.

Employer: Cherokee Federal

Location: Nome, AK (travel up to 100%)

Type: Contract / Full-time hours

Salary: Pay commensurate with experience (exact range not listed)

Supports FEMA disaster response by managing deployment schedules, travel, and staffing data. Heavy on scheduling, Excel/Office work, and coordination with remote teams. Must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, able to travel a lot, and stay calm during fast-moving emergency work. Full-time benefits are offered.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Nome, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive hourly wages noted)

Backroom-focused role handling deliveries, inventory scans, and stock accuracy for the store. You’ll work with vendors and store leaders, keep the receiving area clean and secure, and help spot out-of-stock or overstock items. Good for someone detail-oriented, comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs, and wanting flexible hours plus store discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.