The Texas Department of Transportation will hold a live virtual workshop on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM to gather input from seniors, people with disabilities, families, and other community members about transportation needs and accessibility in Bell County and nearby communities. Residents can share their experiences, discuss local transportation needs, and help identify ways to improve services; those who cannot attend can complete an online survey by visiting www.txdot.gov and searching “Your Ride”.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Nolanville, Texas - City Government