The Texas All Abilities Network will host its "Holiday Market – All Abilities, One Galaxy" at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, TX, on November 14–15, 2026. The market runs Saturday, 9 AM–6 PM, and Sunday, 10 AM–5 PM, with $5 admission for ages 5 and up, and will feature unique holiday gifts, food trucks, local vendors, community resources, and family activities while supporting the Nolanville SMART Museum and community partners.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Nolanville, Texas - City Government