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Nolanville
Nolanville Faith Outreach Center honored by city
7 days ago
The City of Nolanville has awarded a Certificate of Recognition to the Nolanville Faith Outreach Center for its service to local residents. The center’s medical clinic offers healthcare, compassion, and support to individuals and families in need, helping build a healthier and stronger community.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Nolanville, Texas - City Government
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