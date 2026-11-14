Nogales has several wonderful dogs waiting at Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, now is a great time to meet these pups.

Breed: Belgian Malinois / Shepherd mix

Belgian Malinois / Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 761-7860

Brownie is a striking black Belgian Malinois/Shepherd mix. Malinois and shepherds are known for being smart and active, so she may do best with a family that enjoys walks, playtime, and training. Call the shelter to ask about her temperament, energy level, and whether she might be a match for your home.

👉 Meet Brownie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 761-7860

This handsome brown shepherd mix is an adult male with that classic shepherd look. Shepherds are often loyal and eager to learn. If you’re looking for a companion to join you on hikes or daily walks, ask the shelter about this boy’s personality and activity needs.

👉 Meet this shepherd mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type)

Shepherd (unknown type) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 761-7860

This adult black shepherd-type girl is waiting for someone to notice her. Call the shelter to learn more about her behavior with other dogs, kids, and cats, and to see if she might be a good fit for your lifestyle.

👉 Meet this female shepherd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 761-7860

Border Collies are known for their sharp minds and love of activity. This adult black female border collie mix may enjoy an active home that can give her both exercise and mental games. Ask the shelter about her energy level and any training she may have.

👉 Meet this border collie mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Terrier mix

Shepherd / Terrier mix Age: 1–2 years old (young adult)

(young adult) Gender: Male (intact)

Color: Brindle

Brindle Weight: 48 lb

Microchip: No chip

No chip Found: Placita Adilene

Placita Adilene Adoption available: 11/05/2026

Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 761-7860

This 1–2 year old brindle shepherd/terrier mix is a medium-sized boy at 48 pounds. He was found on Placita Adilene and is now ready for a permanent home. Call the shelter to ask about his behavior, whether he’s been evaluated with other dogs, and what his adoption fee includes (such as neutering and vaccines).

👉 Meet this brindle shepherd/terrier mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: dolce

Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix

Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: White

White Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 761-7860

Dolce is a white Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix. Staffy mixes are often people-oriented and enjoy being close to their families. Contact the shelter to learn more about his temperament, training needs, and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet dolce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: White

White Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 761-7860

This adult white boxer mix is looking for a loving home. Boxers are often playful and affectionate. Call the shelter to ask about her personality, energy level, and whether she might be a good match for your family.

👉 Meet this boxer mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: 4–5 months (puppy)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Weight: 22 lb

Microchip: No microchip

No microchip Found: Cicuta Ct

Cicuta Ct Adoption available: 11/13/2026

Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 761-7860

This young shepherd puppy is about 4–5 months old and already 22 pounds. She was picked up on Cicuta Ct and will be ready for adoption on 11/13/2026. Puppies need time, training, and patience, so be sure you’re ready for the commitment before you apply.

👉 Meet this shepherd puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug mix

Pug mix Age: 1 year

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Weight: 21.6 lb

Microchip: No chip

No chip Found: Grand & Ellis

Grand & Ellis Adoption available: 11/17/2026 @ 10 a.m.

Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 761-7860

This 1-year-old black pug mix is a small, compact companion at just over 21 pounds. He was found near Grand and Ellis and will be ready for adoption on 11/17/2026 at 10 a.m. If you’re interested, plan to contact the shelter early, as small dogs can get interest quickly.

👉 Meet this 21.6 lb pug mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug mix

Pug mix Age: 1 year

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Weight: 20.0 lb

Microchip: No chip

No chip Found: Grand & Ellis

Grand & Ellis Adoption available: 11/17/2026 @ 10 a.m.

Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 761-7860

Another 1-year-old black pug mix, slightly smaller at 20 pounds, was also found near Grand and Ellis. He’s available the same day and time. If you’re looking for a small dog, ask the shelter about meeting both pugs to see which one is the best fit for your home.

👉 Meet this 20 lb pug mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control at (520) 761-7860 to confirm availability, ask about adoption fees, and schedule a visit. Sharing this list with friends, family, and neighbors in Nogales can also help these dogs find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.