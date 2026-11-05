🚌 Nogales, AZ Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Nogales has some solid transportation and auto jobs right now, with both entry-level and experienced roles. Good mix of hands-on shop work and higher-paying CDL driving.

Employer: Pep Boys

Pep Boys Location: Nogales, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $11.00–$18.00 per hour, based on experience

Great if you like working on cars and want to grow your skills. You’ll do oil changes, tires, basic inspections, and help keep the shop clean and safe, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and holiday pay.

Employer: XPO

XPO Location: Nogales, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay starts at $29.35/hour

CDL-A role with home daily routes and full health benefits on day one. You’ll run tractor-trailers (including doubles/triples), load and unload freight, and can earn PTO, holiday pay, and a 401(k) with company match.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.