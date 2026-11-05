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🚌 Nogales, AZ Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings
Nogales has some solid transportation and auto jobs right now, with both entry-level and experienced roles. Good mix of hands-on shop work and higher-paying CDL driving.
Auto General Service Technician
- Employer: Pep Boys
- Location: Nogales, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $11.00–$18.00 per hour, based on experience
Great if you like working on cars and want to grow your skills. You’ll do oil changes, tires, basic inspections, and help keep the shop clean and safe, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and holiday pay.
Truck Driver - Home Daily - CDL A
- Employer: XPO
- Location: Nogales, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Pay starts at $29.35/hour
CDL-A role with home daily routes and full health benefits on day one. You’ll run tractor-trailers (including doubles/triples), load and unload freight, and can earn PTO, holiday pay, and a 401(k) with company match.
If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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