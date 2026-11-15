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🛒 Noblesville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Noblesville has a nice mix of hands-on and office-based customer service roles right now. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.
Car Wash Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help guests pick the right car wash, handle payments, and keep the site clean and safe. Good fit if you like a fast pace, talking with people, and working on your feet.
Customer Service Team Member
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Outdoor, high-energy role guiding cars into the wash, running the POS, and keeping the site tidy. Great if you enjoy being active, working with a team, and giving friendly, quick service.
Inside Support Associate
- Employer: SMC Corporation
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.17–$29.11 per hour
Office-based contact center role helping customers by phone and email with orders, pricing, and product info. Comes with a full benefits package and steady indoor work if you like computers, details, and clear processes.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has similar roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.