Noblesville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with Riverview Health and local home-care agencies adding staff across several specialties. If you’re licensed and patient-focused, there are solid options here from imaging to bedside care.

Employer: Riverview Health

Riverview Health Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Use specialized ultrasound equipment to produce high-quality diagnostic images, mainly on a 12-hour, two-day schedule (Thu & Fri). Great fit if you have ARDMS credentials, at least 6 months’ ultrasound experience, and want steady hours in a hospital setting.

Employer: Riverview Health

Riverview Health Location: Noblesville, IN (Westfield general surgery office)

(Westfield general surgery office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based RN role supporting surgeons with patient assessments, triage, injections, testing, and care coordination. Requires an Indiana RN license, BLS, and prior patient care experience; ideal if you like daytime office hours and close teamwork.

(Note: A duplicate posting exists for this same role; this is the single, deduped listing.)

Employer: Riverview Health

Riverview Health Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the chemistry and serology lab, overseeing testing quality, staff hiring and competency, QC programs, and regulatory compliance under CLIA ’88. Best for someone with MT/MLS (ASCP), strong high-complexity lab background, and 3+ years chemistry supervisory experience.

Employer: Riverview Health

Riverview Health Location: Noblesville, IN (plus Westfield & freestanding ED/Urgent Care sites)

(plus Westfield & freestanding ED/Urgent Care sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform CT scans across multiple sites, administer contrast, and support radiologists with image quality and reconstruction. Requires ARRT (R & CT), Indiana Rad Tech license, BLS, and 1+ year Radiology/CT experience.

Employer: Riverview Health

Riverview Health Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Capture MRI images, coordinate patient schedules, and support radiologists while keeping patients comfortable and safe. Needs ARRT in Radiography, Indiana Radiologic Health Operators License, BLS, and at least 6 months of MRI experience; ARRT-MR is required within 12 months.

Employer: Riverview Health

Riverview Health Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time (night call, Sun–Fri)

Salary: Not listed

Serve as first scrub on multi-specialty cases, prepping ORs, managing instruments, and maintaining sterile fields on a night call schedule (Sunday–Friday). Requires CST or LPN scrub, BLS, and 3–5 years OR scrub experience.

Employer: Riverview Health

Riverview Health Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy WorkMed/occupational health practice with rooming patients, injections, EKGs, lab tests, scheduling, and front-desk tasks. You’ll need a qualified MA program, CMA/RMA, and BLS; front office or occupational health experience is a plus.

Employer: Visiting Angels Carmel, IN

Location: Hamilton County (including Noblesville, Fishers, Carmel, Westfield, Indianapolis)

Type: Mix of Full-time, Part-time, PRN, 8–12 hr & short shifts

Mix of Salary: Not listed

Provide live-in home care for seniors, helping with personal care, light housekeeping, meals, mobility, and companionship. Offers health, dental, vision, weekly pay, bonuses, and training, and works well if you have a CNA background, reliable transportation, and a heart for in-home care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will consider nearby experience or related credentials.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.