Noblesville has a steady flow of cleaning and maintenance jobs right now, from hospitals to retail and car washes. Good mix of day, night, and early morning shifts.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Part-time, nights

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clean car wash bays, restrooms, and customer areas, plus light equipment clean-up and grounds tidying. Good fit if you like working independently, staying active, and keeping a site spotless after hours.

Employer: Riverview Health

Location: Riverview Hospital, Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help keep patient rooms, surgical areas, and public spaces clean and safe in a 24/7 hospital setting. Great if you want steady hours, like detailed cleaning, and want your work to support patient care.

Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)

Location: 17120 Mercantile Blvd, Noblesville, IN

Type: Part-time, early mornings

Salary: $13.25–$13.75 per hour starting pay

starting pay Keep the store floors and restrooms clean using scrubbers, buffers, and basic cleaning tools, and help in other areas of the store as needed. Comes with a store discount and access to a wide range of TJX benefits if you meet hours/service requirements.

If one of these looks good, click through, check the details, and apply soon—cleaning and maintenance roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.