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Noblesville
🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs in Noblesville, IN
4 days ago
Noblesville has a steady flow of cleaning and maintenance jobs right now, from hospitals to retail and car washes. Good mix of day, night, and early morning shifts.
Car Wash Janitor (Night Shift)
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Part-time, nights
- Salary: Not listed
- Clean car wash bays, restrooms, and customer areas, plus light equipment clean-up and grounds tidying. Good fit if you like working independently, staying active, and keeping a site spotless after hours.
Housekeeper – Day Shift (Hospital)
- Employer: Riverview Health
- Location: Riverview Hospital, Noblesville, IN
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Salary: Not listed
- Help keep patient rooms, surgical areas, and public spaces clean and safe in a 24/7 hospital setting. Great if you want steady hours, like detailed cleaning, and want your work to support patient care.
Cleaning Associate – Early Mornings
- Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)
- Location: 17120 Mercantile Blvd, Noblesville, IN
- Type: Part-time, early mornings
- Salary: $13.25–$13.75 per hour starting pay
- Keep the store floors and restrooms clean using scrubbers, buffers, and basic cleaning tools, and help in other areas of the store as needed. Comes with a store discount and access to a wide range of TJX benefits if you meet hours/service requirements.
If one of these looks good, click through, check the details, and apply soon—cleaning and maintenance roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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