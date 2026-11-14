Noblesville has a nice mix of finance and accounting roles right now, from hands-on tax prep to bank customer service and corporate accounting.

Here are several solid options if you like numbers and steady work.

Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. Location: Noblesville, IN (inside Walmart)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Lead a small team at a tax kiosk, prepare individual tax returns, and help customers navigate their taxes. This role offers daily pay options, training and development, wellness resources, employee discounts, and a flexible schedule, plus a clear path to grow your skills in tax prep and supervision.

Employer: STAR Financial Bank

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time (about 38.5 hours/week , no remote work)

Full-time (about , no remote work) Schedule: Weekdays 8:30am–5:15pm, rotating Saturdays 8:45am–12:15pm

Front-line banking role where you handle deposits, payments, new accounts, and everyday customer questions. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, bonus program, tuition reimbursement) and a clear path to Personal Banker II after 90 days if you complete certifications.

Employer: Meyer Foods Management

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Join the accounting team for a family-owned company that runs 38 Culver’s restaurants across several states. You’ll handle AP/AR, month-end close, journal entries, bank and balance sheet reconciliations, and financial reporting support, with competitive pay and full benefits (health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on growth paths and nearby openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.