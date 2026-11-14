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💰 Noblesville Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings
Noblesville has a nice mix of finance and accounting roles right now, from hands-on tax prep to bank customer service and corporate accounting.
Here are several solid options if you like numbers and steady work.
Wal-Mart Tax Office Manager
- Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.
- Location: Noblesville, IN (inside Walmart)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour
Lead a small team at a tax kiosk, prepare individual tax returns, and help customers navigate their taxes. This role offers daily pay options, training and development, wellness resources, employee discounts, and a flexible schedule, plus a clear path to grow your skills in tax prep and supervision.
Personal Banker – 146th St.
- Employer: STAR Financial Bank
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Full-time (about 38.5 hours/week, no remote work)
- Schedule: Weekdays 8:30am–5:15pm, rotating Saturdays 8:45am–12:15pm
Front-line banking role where you handle deposits, payments, new accounts, and everyday customer questions. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, bonus program, tuition reimbursement) and a clear path to Personal Banker II after 90 days if you complete certifications.
Staff Accountant
- Employer: Meyer Foods Management
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Full-time
Join the accounting team for a family-owned company that runs 38 Culver’s restaurants across several states. You’ll handle AP/AR, month-end close, journal entries, bank and balance sheet reconciliations, and financial reporting support, with competitive pay and full benefits (health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on growth paths and nearby openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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