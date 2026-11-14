Noblesville has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from factory floors to field setup work. If you like working with tools and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Toyota Automated Logistics (Bastian Automation)

Toyota Automated Logistics (Bastian Automation) Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and wire electrical panels from start to finish using schematics, with clean, detailed workmanship. Great fit if you have electrician or panel-building experience and want steady 1st shift work with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, tuition help).

Employer: Jackson Hewitt (franchise location)

(franchise location) Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Short-term, physical work setting up and tearing down tax kiosks in local retail stores. You’ll drive a moving truck, move equipment (up to 55 lbs), use hand/power tools, and handle basic tech setup, with a flexible schedule and on-the-job training.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time, On-site (5 days/week)

Pay: $22.28/hour (hourly, no commission)

Hands-on paint room role where you set paint schedules, run production, and help guide general fabricators on the team. Comes with day-one benefits, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, and chances to grow inside a global manufacturing company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles open up once they see good candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.