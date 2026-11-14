Noblesville’s manufacturing scene is busy and hiring. Good mix of hands-on shop work and clean-room assembly, with options for both part-time and full-time.

Employer: Belle Tire

Belle Tire Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $17.50/hour

Hands-on role mounting, balancing, rotating, and repairing tires in a fast-paced shop. Solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, paid training, ASE reimbursement) and Sundays and major holidays off, plus clear paths to grow your auto career.

Employer: SMC Corporation

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level assembly work in a temperature-controlled facility, putting together standard SMC products using power tools and test machines. No experience required, just basic math/computer skills and attention to detail; overtime and multiple daytime/part-time schedules available.

Employer: SMC Corporation

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

More advanced assembly role handling standard and complex products, including brazing and refrigerant filling (EPA 608 training provided). You’ll help train others, troubleshoot issues, and sometimes work in an ISO clean room—good fit if you have 2+ years assembly experience and want a step up.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.