Noblesville has some solid driving jobs right now, from local routes to higher-paying CDL work. If you like being on the road, there are a few good options to check out this week.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local delivery role using company vehicles (no CDL required). You’ll deliver auto parts, help customers in the store, and work with a tight team. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, can lift merchandise, and want steady hours with room to grow.

Employer: Hamilton County, IN – Highway Department

Location: 1700 S 10th Street, Noblesville, IN 46060

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29.87/hour (2027 hourly rate listed)

County job driving dump trucks, snowplows, and other equipment to maintain local roads and rights-of-way. You’ll haul materials, clear brush and snow, and be on 24-hour call for emergencies. Requires an Indiana CDL (Class B with air brakes) and comfort working outdoors in all weather.

Employer: J&R Schugel Trucking, Inc.

Location: Noblesville, IN (OTR routes)

Type: Full-time (company driver and lease-operator options)

(company driver and lease-operator options) Pay: $0.58–$0.72 CPM, about $1,400–$1,800/week for many drivers; up to $5,000 sign-on bonus (limited time)

OTR CDL-A job with no-touch freight, newer trucks, and options for reefer or dry van. Some dedicated and regional routes may be available, plus ESOP ownership, 401(k), benefits, and pet/rider programs. Best for drivers with CDL-A and 6–12 months recent OTR experience who want steady miles and planned home time.

If any of these look close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.