Noblesville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to home care to wellness. Here are several local roles hiring now, from high‑skill clinical to flexible caregiving.

Employer: Community Health Network

Community Health Network Location: Noblesville, IN (plus Carmel & Indianapolis imaging centers)

(plus Carmel & Indianapolis imaging centers) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (ask about sign-on bonus) This role performs vascular ultrasound exams using state-of-the-art equipment across Community’s imaging centers, including Noblesville. Great fit if you’re ARDMS/ARRT/CCI certified (or working toward it) and want a team that invests in training and growth.

Employer: Riverview Health

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed Work in the Cath/EP Lab as scrub or monitor, helping run complex cardiovascular and electrophysiology procedures. Ideal if you have a cardiovascular tech background and can work call shifts while building advanced heart-care skills.

Employer: Massage Envy – Hamilton Town Center

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time (and part-time options)

Pay: $18.00–$24.00/hour + tips, bonuses, commissions Help clients with flexibility, mobility, and performance using Total Body Stretch. Comes with healthcare for qualifying full-time staff, 401(k) match, paid vacation after a year, and a free monthly service, plus flexible scheduling.

Employer: Happy Home Care

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Part-time (about 24 hours/week)

Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour Provide in-home support with daily tasks, personal care, meals, and companionship so clients can stay safe and independent. Good option if you’re compassionate, reliable, and want flexible hours without needing a clinical license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or can work with your schedule.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.