Noblesville’s food and event scene is busy and growing, with new restaurants and venues staffing up for steady crowds. Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Legends Global

Legends Global Location: Noblesville, IN (Ruoff Music Center)

(Ruoff Music Center) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise venue operations on event days, lead event and warehouse staff, and keep food, beverage, and cash handling running smoothly. Great fit if you like live events, can work nights/weekends, and want leadership experience in a high-volume setting.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day restaurant operations, lead and coach the team, manage inventory and budgets, and drive sales and guest experience. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, bonuses) and room to grow with a fast-growing brand.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the team during your shift, keep service fast and friendly, and help with hiring, training, and basic operations. Good step up if you have at least 1 year of restaurant leadership and want management-track experience plus benefits and bonuses.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—hospitality roles in Noblesville tend to fill fast once the word gets out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.