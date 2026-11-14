Noblesville has a solid mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from national chains to local wellness spots. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours with room to grow.

Employer: Blufox Mobile

Blufox Mobile Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time, commission

Full-time, commission Pay: About $35,000–$65,000/year (roughly $18–$35/hr)

This role sells Xfinity internet, mobile, TV, and home security in-store, with strong commission potential and paid training. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and chances to move up through performance-based raise and bonus programs.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)

(Advantage Solutions) Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $14.00/hour

You’ll build displays, reset shelves, and keep products stocked so stores look great and sell more. No experience needed, training provided, with growth from within and customizable benefits for eligible teammates.

Employer: Men’s Wearhouse

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: Competitive hourly (not listed)

Help customers with suits, rentals, and custom clothing while working a flexible schedule. Comes with tuition reimbursement and strong employee discounts across all Tailored Brands stores.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Frontline role helping customers find the right auto parts and giving basic advice, plus some light installs like wipers and batteries. Good fit if you like cars and want career growth in a stable, essential business.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15–$19/hour

Classic drugstore customer service job: running the register, stocking, helping customers, and supporting photo and online pickup. Offers a clear benefits package (see Walgreens site) and steady hours with lots of customer interaction.

Employer: Massage Envy – Noblesville

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

Full-time (part-time also mentioned) Pay: Base from $13/hr, typically $14–$18+/hr with commissions/bonuses

Be the friendly face at the spa—greeting guests, booking services, and selling memberships. Full-time staff can get employer-paid healthcare, 401(k) match, paid vacation, free monthly service, and product discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for multiple shifts and are open to training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.