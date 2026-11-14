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Noblesville
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Noblesville, IN
12 days ago
Noblesville has a solid mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from national chains to local wellness spots. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours with room to grow.
Xfinity Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Blufox Mobile
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Full-time, commission
- Pay: About $35,000–$65,000/year (roughly $18–$35/hr)
This role sells Xfinity internet, mobile, TV, and home security in-store, with strong commission potential and paid training. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and chances to move up through performance-based raise and bonus programs.
Retail Merchandiser
- Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00/hour
You’ll build displays, reset shelves, and keep products stocked so stores look great and sell more. No experience needed, training provided, with growth from within and customizable benefits for eligible teammates.
Retail Sales Associate – Part Time
- Employer: Men’s Wearhouse
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive hourly (not listed)
Help customers with suits, rentals, and custom clothing while working a flexible schedule. Comes with tuition reimbursement and strong employee discounts across all Tailored Brands stores.
Retail Sales Associate – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Frontline role helping customers find the right auto parts and giving basic advice, plus some light installs like wipers and batteries. Good fit if you like cars and want career growth in a stable, essential business.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15–$19/hour
Classic drugstore customer service job: running the register, stocking, helping customers, and supporting photo and online pickup. Offers a clear benefits package (see Walgreens site) and steady hours with lots of customer interaction.
Front Desk Wellness Coordinator
- Employer: Massage Envy – Noblesville
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)
- Pay: Base from $13/hr, typically $14–$18+/hr with commissions/bonuses
Be the friendly face at the spa—greeting guests, booking services, and selling memberships. Full-time staff can get employer-paid healthcare, 401(k) match, paid vacation, free monthly service, and product discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for multiple shifts and are open to training.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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