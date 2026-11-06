💰 Apply by Jan 4: Noblesville neighborhood & tree grants

💰 Grants available for Noblesville neighborhood projects & trees

Noblesville is now accepting applications for two neighborhood grant programs:

Neighborhood Match Grant 1:1 match, with the city covering 50% of eligible costs, up to $10,000 per project . For HOAs and neighborhood groups within Noblesville city limits . Supports design, construction, or installation projects like trail connections, accessible playground upgrades, community gardens, lighting, benches, and native plantings . Priority goes to projects with high visibility and strong community impact.

Tree Planting Grant Partnership between City of Noblesville, SMC Corporation of America, and the Noblesville Tree Board . Funding for neighborhood tree planting to grow the city’s tree canopy. SMC has increased its donation to $5,000 , matched by the city. Recipients are encouraged to plant trees around Arbor Day, April 30, 2027 .



Applications for both grants are open now through January 4, 2027.

Grants will be awarded in February 2027.

Apply and see full details at:

noblesville.in.gov/TheNeighborhoodMatchGrant

noblesville.in.gov/233/Noblesville-Tree-Planting-Grant