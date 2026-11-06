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Noblesville
💰 Apply by Jan 4: Noblesville neighborhood & tree grants
8 days ago
💰 Grants available for Noblesville neighborhood projects & trees
Noblesville is now accepting applications for two neighborhood grant programs:
Neighborhood Match Grant
- 1:1 match, with the city covering 50% of eligible costs, up to $10,000 per project.
- For HOAs and neighborhood groups within Noblesville city limits.
- Supports design, construction, or installation projects like trail connections, accessible playground upgrades, community gardens, lighting, benches, and native plantings.
- Priority goes to projects with high visibility and strong community impact.
Tree Planting Grant
- Partnership between City of Noblesville, SMC Corporation of America, and the Noblesville Tree Board.
- Funding for neighborhood tree planting to grow the city’s tree canopy.
- SMC has increased its donation to $5,000, matched by the city.
- Recipients are encouraged to plant trees around Arbor Day, April 30, 2027.
Applications for both grants are open now through January 4, 2027.
Grants will be awarded in February 2027.
Apply and see full details at:
noblesville.in.gov/TheNeighborhoodMatchGrant
noblesville.in.gov/233/Noblesville-Tree-Planting-Grant
More Info: Noblesville Accepting Grant Applications for Neigh...
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