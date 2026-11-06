🛒 Noblesville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Noblesville’s retail and service scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

MyEyeDr. Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help patients pick frames, understand their insurance, and learn basic optical skills with full training provided. Great fit if you enjoy sales, fashion, and a fast-paced, patient-focused office.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes competitive wages, PTO, 401(k) with match, stock plan, medical/dental/vision)

Support both walk-in and repair shop customers with parts lookups, phone orders, and light in-store services. Good for someone who likes cars, problem-solving, and a clear path to grow with a stable company.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time (avg 30+ hours/week )

(avg ) Pay: $19.00/hour starting, up to $21.00/hour by Year 5

Busy, hands-on role where you’ll stock, cashier, handle curbside orders, and keep the store sharp. Strong hourly pay for retail plus steady hours if you don’t mind lifting and moving fast.

Employer: American Greetings

Location: Noblesville, IN (plus nearby Fishers stores)

(plus nearby Fishers stores) Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50/hour to start, rising to $15.00/hour after 1 year

Work mostly on your own setting up greeting cards and party goods in several local stores. Super low weekly hours (about 2–3 hours/week), flexible schedule, paid training, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Prime Plumbing & Drains

Location: 15196 Cumberland Road, Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour

Office-based role focused on calls, scheduling, follow-ups, and online reviews for a local 5-star plumbing company. Comes with 401(k) match, health reimbursement, PTO, and growth opportunities if you like building long-term customer relationships.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting from $16.00/hour

Keep the sales floor stocked, clean, and organized while helping members find what they need. Offers weekly pay, free BJ’s memberships, PTO, health benefits options, 401(k) with match, and stock purchase plan (eligibility varies by role).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.