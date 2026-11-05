🚌 Noblesville Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Routes

Noblesville has some solid driving and auto jobs right now, from entry-level shop work to high-paying CDL routes. If you like being on the road (or under the hood), this week’s list is worth a look.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: ~$85,000/year , $1,000/week minimum , $0.67–$0.69 CPM + activity pay

, , + activity pay License: Class A CDL, 3+ months experience

This semi-local dedicated route runs for a single customer, with frequent home time and safety bonus potential. You get PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, plus extra pay for detention, holidays, stops, and training.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$22/hour (experience-based)

(experience-based) License: Regular driver’s license (non-CDL)

Drive a box truck, lead a moving crew, and help load/unload household goods with a changing daily routine. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, 6 paid holidays after 90 days, referral bonuses, and even a summer intern scholarship program for students.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$26/hour (experience-based)

(experience-based) License: CDL (able to operate box truck or tractor trailer)

Mix of local and over-the-road work hauling household goods while leading a crew. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), paid vacation, 6 paid holidays after 90 days, incentive pay opportunities, and access to the intern scholarship program if you’re a student working seasonally.

Employer: RK Excavating LLC

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time, ~40 hours/week

Pay: $30–$40/hour

License: Class A CDL required

Hands-on role doing fleet maintenance and heavy equipment repair (dump trucks, excavators, skid steers, loaders) plus hauling equipment or backing up as a dump truck driver. Great fit if you’re an experienced diesel/heavy equipment tech with your own tools; includes paid time off and steady in-person work.

Employer: Valvoline Global Operations

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time (4-day week, Mon–Thu, 6:30am–5:00pm )

Full-time (4-day week, ) License: Class B CDL with HazMat + tanker endorsements

Local route delivering bulk lubricants and packaged freight around the Indianapolis area, plus some warehouse and forklift work. Offers a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time (part-time options may be available)

(part-time options may be available) Pay: $14.37–$22.45/hour

Entry-level shop role where you’ll change oil, work on brakes, tires, alignments, and basic repairs with full training. From day one you can get medical, dental, vision, paid vacation and holidays, 401(k) match, tool discounts, and company-funded ASE certifications to grow your auto career.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.