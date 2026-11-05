🏥 Noblesville Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings From MA to DON

Noblesville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and surgery centers adding staff across many roles. If you’re in patient care or medical admin, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Riverview Health

Riverview Health Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes $5,000 retention bonus)

Hands-on role in an OBGYN office: room patients, take vitals, give injections, do EKGs and basic lab work, plus some front-desk tasks. Requires Certified/Registered MA and BLS (AHA); no experience required, but office experience is preferred.

Employer: Riverview Health

Riverview Health Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes $5,000 retention bonus)

Clinic-based MA role supporting a physician practice with rooming, injections, labs, EKGs, scheduling, and phone triage. Great fit if you’re a certified/registered MA with BLS looking to build skills across both front and back office.

Employer: Riverview Health

Riverview Health Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time (call-based schedule)

Salary: Not listed

Perform a wide range of studies (OB/GYN, vascular, breast, echo, abdomen) for ER, inpatient, and outpatient services. Requires graduation from an ARDMS-sanctioned sonography or JRCERT radiology program, ARDMS registration, BLS, and at least 6 months of ultrasound experience; includes evening, night, and weekend call.

Employer: The Waters Of Tipton

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead nursing services and the therapy department in a long-term care setting, overseeing resident care 24/7, staffing, compliance, and quality programs. Requires a current RN license and at least 1 year of nursing administration experience, with geriatric or rehab experience preferred.

Employer: Community Health Network – Surgery Center Hamilton

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: PRN (Per Diem)

Schedule: Day shift; no weekends, holidays, or call ; min 16 hours/month , must be available Fridays

Day shift; ; , must be available Fridays Salary: Not listed

PACU/pre-post RN role focusing on post-op care, pain management, airway, and cardiac monitoring in an outpatient surgery center. Requires IN RN license, 2+ years acute care RN experience, and BLS/ACLS/PALS (within 1 year).

Employer: Indiana University Health

Location: 14645 Hazel Dell Rd, Noblesville, IN 46062

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, ~7:30–4:00 or 8:00–5:00; no weekends or holidays

Monday–Friday, ~7:30–4:00 or 8:00–5:00; Salary: Not listed

Busy orthopedic clinic seeing 130–200 patients/day; you’ll room patients, take vitals, do phlebotomy and lab collection, manage flow, and support providers. Requires Medical Assistant certification, BLS, prior MA experience, and comfort in a fast-paced, team-based setting.

Employer: Riverview Health

Riverview Health Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Non-clinical role making sure services are authorized and reimbursed correctly: verify insurance, obtain prior auths, estimate patient costs, and support appeals. Requires an associate degree or comparable experience and at least 2 years in a healthcare setting doing similar work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, departments, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.