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Noblesville
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Noblesville, IN
4 days ago
Noblesville’s retail scene is busy right now—big brands and new stores are hiring across town. If you like helping people and being on your feet, there’s a nice mix of entry-level and leadership roles open.
Teammate (Retail Associate) – Full Time
- Employer: Rally House
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $13.50 – $15.00/hour
Love sports and local teams? This role is all about high-energy customer service, merchandising, and keeping the store looking sharp while helping fans find gear they love.
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Help guests pick the right tech, do demos, and handle checkout. Comes with employee discounts, retirement resources, and physical & mental well-being benefits for long-term stability.
Assistant Store Manager (Assistant Store Team Leader)
- Employer: Pet Supplies Plus
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead a pet-loving team, support store operations, and connect with local rescues and events. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, employee discounts, and career development.
Team Supervisor (Evenings & Overnights)
- Employer: Wawa, Inc.
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00 – $25.65/hour + $2.00/hour overnight differential
Run the shift, support your team, and keep customers happy in a busy convenience/food setting. Offers 4-day work week option, medical, dental, vision, ESOP, 401(k)+match, PTO, parental leave, and store discounts.
Retail Parts Pro
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Great fit if you know cars. You’ll help DIY customers with parts, troubleshooting, and installs, plus handle key-holder duties and inventory in a more technical retail role.
Full Time – Sales Associate – Tools – Day
- Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Full-time (Day shift)
- Pay: Starting rate varies (not listed)
Help customers with tools and home projects, keep shelves stocked, and learn basic trade skills. Offers health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and 10% associate discount.
NEW STORE Retail Associate (Part-Time) – Promise Road
- Employer: Goodwill Legacy Group
- Location: 11166 Campus Center Dr, Noblesville, IN 46060
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13/hour
Join a brand new Goodwill store and learn multiple roles: cashier, donation door, production, and more. Great if you want variety now and the option to move into full-time with benefits later.
Teammate (Retail Associate) – Part Time
- Employer: Rally House
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.50 – $15.00/hour
Perfect if you want flexible hours and love sports. You’ll greet fans, help them find gear, and support merchandising in a fun, high-energy store.
Management Trainee Program
- Employer: Buckle
- Location: Noblesville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes performance bonuses)
Hands-on path to Store Manager: you’ll sell, lead teammates, learn recruiting, and handle operations. Comes with insurance, PTO, 401(k), discounts, bonuses, and leadership training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and flexible schedules.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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