🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Noblesville, IN

Noblesville’s retail scene is busy right now—big brands and new stores are hiring across town. If you like helping people and being on your feet, there’s a nice mix of entry-level and leadership roles open.

Employer: Rally House

Rally House Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50 – $15.00/hour

Love sports and local teams? This role is all about high-energy customer service, merchandising, and keeping the store looking sharp while helping fans find gear they love.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Help guests pick the right tech, do demos, and handle checkout. Comes with employee discounts, retirement resources, and physical & mental well-being benefits for long-term stability.

Employer: Pet Supplies Plus

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a pet-loving team, support store operations, and connect with local rescues and events. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, employee discounts, and career development.

Employer: Wawa, Inc.

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $25.65/hour + $2.00/hour overnight differential

Run the shift, support your team, and keep customers happy in a busy convenience/food setting. Offers 4-day work week option, medical, dental, vision, ESOP, 401(k)+match, PTO, parental leave, and store discounts.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Great fit if you know cars. You’ll help DIY customers with parts, troubleshooting, and installs, plus handle key-holder duties and inventory in a more technical retail role.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time (Day shift)

Pay: Starting rate varies (not listed)

Help customers with tools and home projects, keep shelves stocked, and learn basic trade skills. Offers health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and 10% associate discount.

Employer: Goodwill Legacy Group

Location: 11166 Campus Center Dr, Noblesville, IN 46060

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13/hour

Join a brand new Goodwill store and learn multiple roles: cashier, donation door, production, and more. Great if you want variety now and the option to move into full-time with benefits later.

Employer: Rally House

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50 – $15.00/hour

Perfect if you want flexible hours and love sports. You’ll greet fans, help them find gear, and support merchandising in a fun, high-energy store.

Employer: Buckle

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes performance bonuses)

Hands-on path to Store Manager: you’ll sell, lead teammates, learn recruiting, and handle operations. Comes with insurance, PTO, 401(k), discounts, bonuses, and leadership training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and flexible schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.