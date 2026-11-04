🛒 Multiple Noblesville Retail Roles, Including $55K+ Store Manager

Noblesville retail is busy right now—especially in beauty, jewelry, and outdoor gear. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these local shops are hiring.

Employer: Pandora

Pandora Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $69,000 (commensurate with experience)

Lead a high-energy jewelry store, coach a sales team, and spend most of your time on the sales floor with customers. Includes base pay plus bonus potential, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, strong PTO package, and lots of training and growth opportunities.

Note: Also listed on Indeed as “Store Manager | Pandora Jewelry” – it’s the same role.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee shipment, replenishment, price changes, and omni-channel orders while leading a team of task associates. Good fit if you love beauty products, enjoy fast-paced retail, and have 1–2+ years of retail management plus strong organization and people skills.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Big leadership role covering store operations across food and general merchandise. You’ll help run the store, drive sales and profit, lead leaders and team members, and be a visible part of the local community. Weekly pay, team discount, paid education help, and clear paths to advance.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role for archery fans with 2+ years of bow setup experience. You’ll tune bows, install accessories, answer technical questions, and help customers choose the right gear. Comes with retail discounts, part-time benefits, and lots of time on your feet in the archery shop.

Employer: Cabela’s Inc.

Location: Noblesville, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level apparel sales role focused on greeting customers, keeping racks stocked, and staying on top of promos and pricing. Good for someone who likes outdoor brands, simple math at the register, and steady walking/standing during shifts. Includes store discounts and part-time benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.