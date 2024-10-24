Open in App
    $249M in federal funding earmarked to electrify I-95 freight corridor

    By Matthew Fazelpoor,

    1 days ago

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced nearly $250 million in funding to electrify the I-95 freight corridor.

    The funding, announced by officials at the Vince Lombardi Service Area in Ridgefield on Oct. 23, comes via the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program , part of the Inflation Reduction Act .

    The $248.9 million will fund the electric vehicle charging infrastructure for commercial zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles along this span across New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland establishing 24 freight truck charging sites and equipping them with 450 charging ports.

    The grant was awarded to the Clean Corridor Coalition , led by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and includes the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the Delaware Department of Transportation and the Maryland departments of the Environment and Transportation. The initiative will also train 400 workers with a focus on providing opportunities for low-income communities.

    “Today marks a pivotal investment in our efforts to address climate change and promote environmental justice along Interstate 95,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia. “This $250 million grant will reduce harmful air pollution along one of the nation’s busiest freight corridors, create jobs, and deliver health benefits to communities along this key transportation route.”



    “Expanding our charging infrastructure for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles is key to lowering emissions and improving air quality in our communities,” said Gov. Phil
    Murphy
    . “I’m proud to celebrate building out charging infrastructure along the I-95 corridor, which will help us facilitate New Jersey’s transition to an electric vehicle future, support workforce development, and provide benefits to our overburdened communities.”



    “Decarbonizing the transportation sector, which accounts for more carbon emissions than any other in the United States, is critical to avoiding the worst impacts of climate change,” said U.S. Sen. George
    Helmy
    , D-NJ     . “Transitioning America’s trucking fleet to zero emissions will help to drastically reduce air pollution and our carbon footprint, and this crucial funding will help expedite that process. Not only will this money help protect our environment, but it will also create clean-energy jobs and training for underserved communities.”



    “Trucks and buses account for only four percent of all vehicles on the road but generate nearly 25 percent of our transportation-sector greenhouse gas emissions,” said New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn
    LaTourette
    . “Charting a path to electrify these vehicles is critical. This award of nearly $250 million for truck charging infrastructure along the I-95 corridor is a critical down payment for zero-emission freight movement and will catalyze the deployment of zero-emission freight trucks in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. The DEP is proud to be spearheading this effort.”

    “This award demonstrates the region’s commitment to reducing vehicle emissions along perhaps America’s most densely populated and critical transportation routes," McCarter &amp; English Government Affairs advisor Michael Maitland told NJBIZ. “This initiative is a clear signal to all the industry stakeholders that are fostering development of clean energy technology to invest along the I-95 corridor and will promote growth for the electric vehicle and fuel cell clients we serve.”



    It's electrifying:



    A New Jersey electric truck charging “mega-depot” is set to be the largest such facility near Port Newark. Click here to learn more.

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Donald
    1h ago
    I wonder who's going to flip this bill.
    ParkingMeterReader
    1d ago
    Sounds like a waste of money currently
    View all comments

