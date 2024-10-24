Camden-based Campbell's renames Goldfish crackers to appeal to adult snackers

Campbell Soup Co. is temporarily renaming its beloved Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers to help sell the idea that the brand isn’t just for kids.



In an Oct. 23 news release, the Camden-based food giant said it's tweaking the fan-favorite, fish-shaped cheddar cracker's name to a more adult-sounding moniker “Chilean Sea Bass.”



Available online only, shoppers can scoop up two bags of Chilean Sea Bass for $7.38 while supplies last. According to Campbell’s, new inventory drops will occur until 9 a.m. Oct. 30.



Despite the rebrand as a popular seafood item, the recipe and appearance of the snack won’t change, Campbell’s said. Additionally, retailers will continue selling the crackers under the traditional name. Other flavors of the snack will also keep their original names.



The limited-time offering comes as Campbell’s continues to expand Goldfish’s appeal toward adult snackers including Millennial and Gen Z adults. According to the company, over 50% of Goldfish buyers are adults, and Gen Zers are six times more likely than any other age group to purchase the product.



As a $1 billion brand, Goldfish accounts for a quarter of Campbell’s snack portfolio. By 2027, the company expects the cracker to become its largest brand, with $1.3 billion in sales, executives said during an Investor’s Day event last month.





