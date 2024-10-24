Open in App
    Camden-based Campbell's renames Goldfish crackers to appeal to adult snackers

    By Kimberly Redmond,

    1 days ago

    Campbell Soup Co. is temporarily renaming its beloved Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers to help sell the idea that the brand isn’t just for kids.

    In an Oct. 23 news release, the Camden-based food giant said it's tweaking the fan-favorite, fish-shaped cheddar cracker's name to a more adult-sounding moniker “Chilean Sea Bass.”

    Available online only, shoppers can scoop up two bags of Chilean Sea Bass for $7.38 while supplies last. According to Campbell’s, new inventory drops will occur until 9 a.m. Oct. 30.

    Despite the rebrand as a popular seafood item, the recipe and appearance of the snack won’t change, Campbell’s said. Additionally, retailers will continue selling the crackers under the traditional name. Other flavors of the snack will also keep their original names.

    The limited-time offering comes as Campbell’s continues to expand Goldfish’s appeal toward adult snackers including Millennial and Gen Z adults. According to the company, over 50% of Goldfish buyers are adults, and Gen Zers are six times more likely than any other age group to purchase the product.

    As a $1 billion brand, Goldfish accounts for a quarter of Campbell’s snack portfolio. By 2027, the company expects the cracker to become its largest brand, with $1.3 billion in sales, executives said during an Investor’s Day event last month.

    Changing things up



    In recent years, Campbell’s has found success with a few other innovations of its best-selling baked treat.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXlAT_0wLLB1lq00
    Campbell’s partnered with McCormick &amp; Co. in 2021 to launch Goldfish Frank’s RedHot crackers as a limited time offer. - PROVIDED BY CAMPBELL SOUP CO.


    With adult palates in mind, Campbell’s partnered with McCormick &amp; Co. in 2021 to launch Goldfish Frank’s RedHot crackers as a limited-time offer. It followed up with several other LTO flavor mashups, including Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish with McCormick and Pumpkin Spice Grahams with Dunkin’.


    In response to growing consumer demand for Goldfish, Campbell’s is in the midst of a $160 million upgrade at its bakery in Utah . After the project is completed at the end of 2024, output will increase by 50% to more than 5 million Goldfish per hour or 1,500 tiny fish crackers every second, the company said.

    In a statement, Goldfish Vice President Danielle Brown said, “We know the love for Goldfish spans all ages. Chilean Sea Bass is a playful nod to adults that the iconic fish-shaped snack is for grown-up tastes too.”

    This isn't the only name change at Campbell's.

    As the company continues to expand beyond its traditional business into snacks, sauces and beverages, it
    plans to drop the word “soup” from its corporate name pending a shareholder vote in November.

    CEO Mark Clouse described the move as a “subtle yet important change” that “retains the company’s iconic name recognition, reputation and equity built over 155 years” but also reflects “the full breadth of the company’s portfolio.”

