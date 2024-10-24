In West Orange, Murphy marks $1B child care funding milestone

During an Oct. 23 visit to a West Orange daycare and preschool facility, Gov. Phil Murphy highlighted the state’s investment in child care during his tenure and announced another round of funding.



“As of this morning, our administration has officially invested more than $1 billion into expanding access to high-quality, affordable child care all across New Jersey,” Murphy said at the Kids Palace II facility. “There is no state in America that can make that statement over $1 billion. In the past few years, this funding has allowed facilities, just like this one, to provide care to more of our state’s children. And by doing so, help more of our state’s working families save money at the end of the day.”



“Today, I’m also thrilled to announce that we’re building upon these investments once again by providing more than $17 million in brand-new funding through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority to support child care facilities up and down the state,” Murphy continued. “And with this latest round of funding, the EDA has now been able to fully fund every single eligible application that has been submitted through the New Jersey Child Care Facilities Improvement Program.”



That program provides grants, of up to $200,000, to eligible child care providers for improvements toward high-quality child care and potential expansion, like Kids Palace II.



Married owners Rufus Moton and Joy Reyes-Moton gave the governor and reporters a tour of the facility before the news conference that included local, county, and state officials and stakeholders. The owners, who also operate The Kids Palace in Kenilworth, received some $200,000 in funding which allowed improvements such as the installation of new sprinklers, cameras, and a second-floor stairwell/exit which enables the facility to expand, accept infants, and boost capacity.





Gov. Phil Murphy (center) is shown with Joy Reyes-Moton and Rufus Moton, owners of The Kids Palace in Kenilworth and The Kids Palace II in West Orange. The business owners received some $200,000 from the New Jersey Child Care Facilities Improvement Program for upgrades. - PROVIDED BY NJ GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

“We are so excited to show you what this funding has done for our center,” said Reyes-Moton, as the tour began in the Toddler Room. “And how it’s going to allow us to help other families in our community. With this funding, we are going to be able to take in infants, which is such a need in our community.”Reyes-Moton said it is a constant request she receives noting that they can now accommodate infants as young as newborns.“This funding is allowing us to do that,” she explained. “The two main things we needed in order to do that were sprinkler system and a second exit from the second floor, which you will see in a little while. This funding has allowed us to sprinkle the whole building from the basement all the way up. As you can see, all of the classrooms are sprinkled.”“This grant was monumental to us not only for the sprinkler system and a second exit,” Moton explained, noting that it allows them to now build their business for the future and accommodate more kids.“What a treat. And what a great line of business for you to be in helping little kids, taking the burden off of families,” the governor said. “And constantly investing in the business.”The governor's tour added some excitement for a preschool class that was in session.“Happy Halloween, everyone,” the governor said to the kids.

'Cold-blooded' strategy

New Jersey Child Care Facilities Improvement Program highlights:





To date, $85 million in grants approved to over 400 child care centers that enroll more than 34,000 children and employ 8,500 staff

in grants approved to over 400 child care centers that enroll more than 34,000 children and employ 8,500 staff



The new funding is anticipated to help an additional 200 centers bringing the total to more than 600 child care centers across all 21 counties

across all 21 counties



Nearly a third of all awards are in Opportunity Zones





As he highlighted the funding and lauded his team and the various stakeholders involved, the governor stressed that while these efforts help New Jersey’s families and children it is also an economic development strategy.[box type="shadow" align="alignright" width="40%" ][/box]“Is it the nice, good thing to do for our precious kids? Absolutely, it changes their lives,” Murphy told reporters after his news conference. “It’s also cold-blooded. This allows moms and dads to get back into the workforce. It is an absolute economic development weapon. And at a time when child care is really unaffordable where the demand outstrips the capacity, we’re the only state in America to have invested over $1 billion into child care. Again, is it because we are nice people? I hope so. That we care about our precious kids absolutely so. It’s also cold-blooded.”Tara Colton, chief economic security officer at the NJEDA, who has spearheaded the agency’s work in this area, cited her team for their work and credited the leadership with the funding and buy-in for the program.“The fact that the state’s economic development agency has a dedicated team focused on child care proves that we really see child care as, perhaps cold-blooded, economic infrastructure,” said Colton. “Now that we’ve been running this program for a couple of years, we’re on track to approve 600-plus centers with over $140 million in funding.”“Reliable and high-quality child care services are critical to the growth and success of New Jersey’s economy; however, too often financially stretched child care providers forgo making necessary investments in facility upgrades,”said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan.“The Child Care Facilities Improvement Program is an essential part of Governor Murphy’s goal to support working families and to build a more inclusive economy.”“By making high-quality childcare more accessible, we empower more parents, particularly moms, to fully engage in the workforce, advance their careers, and pursue further education,” said newly minted U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver,D-10th District. “At the same time, we provide our youngest children with essential early learning experiences that set them up for school and academic success. This all leads to a stronger, more resilient economy where every family has the opportunity to thrive.”“Governor Murphy’s visit highlights the significance of the support we have received through this grant, which has been so important in helping us create a dedicated infant-toddler space in our center,” said Reyes-Moton. “We are deeply grateful for this opportunity to expand our services and positively impact more families in our community.”

Copyright © 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit njbiz.com or sign up for our newsletter .