    National law firm joins Eastman Cos.' The Eisenhower in Essex County

    By Jessica Perry,

    2 days ago

    With offices in all 50 states, law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP signed on for new space at an Eastman Cos. Class A office building in Essex County.

    GRSM committed to 11,500 square feet at The Eisenhower office tower in Livingston, according to an Oct. 21 announcement from CBRE . The real estate company said the new lease signals a relocation for the law firm.

    According to its website , GRSM is currently located at 290 W. Mt. Pleasant Ave. in Livingston with 67 attorneys. The firm opened its Garden State office in 2006.

    A team of CBRE Senior Vice President Jonathan Meisel, Vice President Erin Wenzler and First Vice President Dan Casey spearhead the leasing campaign at The Eisenhower, representing Eastman Cos. in the negotiations. Savills Senior Managing Director Bill Montana represented Gordon Rees in the lease transaction.

    Commenting on the deal, Meisel said The Eisenhower continues to attract tenants who see it as "the best option for Class A office space in the Livingston area."

    “After an exhaustive search of the market, The Eisenhower proved to be the best choice for GRSM due to its strong, stable ownership, unmatched on-site amenities, and efficient layouts ideal for a law practice," Meisel added.

    CBRE highlighted unique amenities at the space "not found in most suburban office buldings," such as:



    • A 220-seat auditorium with state-of-the-art audio and video equipment


    • More than 10 conference rooms


    • Parking deck


    • New electric car chargers


    • Full-service cafeteria


    • Game room


    • Multiple fitness options with personal training


    • Tenant programs


    • 24/7 security




    &nbsp;

    CBRE highlighted the building’s the walkable retail as its most unique amenity. Accessible via walkway from the building, the path leads to retailers including Starbucks, Blaze Pizza, Shake Shack and Sombrero Tacoria.

    In addition, Livingston-based Eastman Cos. recently completed a new, fully furnished coworking suite, available for tenants looking for small flexible spaces with short lease terms, CBRE said.

    Also signing on at The Eisenhower



    Last year, another law firm joined Eastman's The Eisenhower when A.Y. Strauss signed on for 10,000 square feet of space at the property. Shortly after that, RWJBarnabas Health also joined the roster with an11,667-square-foot agreement at the 384,000-square-foot A office building.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pg8Pe_0wGi7VKC00
    The Eisenhower in Livingston is situated minutes from Newark International Airport and New York City. Additionally, the building is easily accessible to Routes 280, 80 and 287; the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway. - PROVIDED BY CBRE

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy