Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NJBIZ

    Ocean County College, Georgian Court sign dual admissions agreement

    By Matthew Fazelpoor,

    2 days ago

    A new agreement between Ocean County College (OCC) and Georgian Court University (GCU) will offer students an easier path for advancing from an associate’s to a bachelor’s degree program.

    Announced Oct. 8, the OCC and GCU agreement takes effect during this semester. It comes on the heels of a recently announced expanded pathways program between OCC and Stockton University, which NJBIZ reported on.

    Under the latest initiative, OCC students will have the opportunity to apply for early admission, receive additional course counseling from GCU, and get support to ensure seamless entry into specific bachelor’s degree programs. Students can choose from dozens of major offerings through GCU’s three schools: the School of Arts, Sciences &amp; Education; the School of Business &amp; Digital Media; and the Hackensack Meridian Health School of Nursing &amp; Wellness at GCU.

    Other key features include:




    • Students can transfer up to 75 credits from OCC to GCU with a waived application fee.


    • Dual admission students will receive advising about scholarships and financial aid to assist with affordability. On average, 99% of students who transfer to GCU receive scholarships.


    • GCU will continue to participate in the annual OCC Transfer Fair.


    • OCC will provide special on-campus meeting space for GCU academic, admissions and financial aid advisors to meet with interested students.




    &nbsp;

    Over the past five years, 172 OCC students have transferred to GCU. The school represents its second largest source of community college transfer students, including 29 this fall.



    “This new agreement advances to the next level a decades-long relationship between our institutions to foster even greater success for OCC students who want to earn a bachelor’s degree at Georgian Court,” said Joseph
    Marbach
    , president of Georgian Court. “We are pleased to work with OCC to better prepare students to meet the requirements for their intended major, and, in turn, increase the likelihood for students to complete the bachelor’s degree program in two years.”




    “Ocean County College is delighted to partner with Georgian Court University to create new opportunities for our students and build pathways that will help them continue their education. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to student success and to our community,” said Pamela
    Monaco
    , president of Ocean County College. “Together, we can make a meaningful impact on students' lives by empowering them to move forward with confidence and to achieve their academic and career goals.”

    More information can is available here.



    More seamless transitions:



    Copyright &copy; 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit njbiz.com or sign up for our newsletter .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz27 days ago
    At Tucson rally, JD Vance hits Kamala Harris on border, crime and taxes, then flees the heat
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC23 hours ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy