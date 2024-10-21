Ocean County College, Georgian Court sign dual admissions agreement

A new agreement between Ocean County College (OCC) and Georgian Court University (GCU) will offer students an easier path for advancing from an associate’s to a bachelor’s degree program.



Announced Oct. 8, the OCC and GCU agreement takes effect during this semester. It comes on the heels of a recently announced expanded pathways program between OCC and Stockton University, which NJBIZ reported on.



Under the latest initiative, OCC students will have the opportunity to apply for early admission, receive additional course counseling from GCU, and get support to ensure seamless entry into specific bachelor’s degree programs. Students can choose from dozens of major offerings through GCU’s three schools: the School of Arts, Sciences & Education; the School of Business & Digital Media; and the Hackensack Meridian Health School of Nursing & Wellness at GCU.





Other key features include:





Students can transfer up to 75 credits from OCC to GCU with a waived application fee.





Dual admission students will receive advising about scholarships and financial aid to assist with affordability. On average, 99% of students who transfer to GCU receive scholarships.





GCU will continue to participate in the annual OCC Transfer Fair.





OCC will provide special on-campus meeting space for GCU academic, admissions and financial aid advisors to meet with interested students.





More seamless transitions:

Over the past five years, 172 OCC students have transferred to GCU. The school represents its second largest source of community college transfer students, including 29 this fall.“This new agreement advances to the next level a decades-long relationship between our institutions to foster even greater success for OCC students who want to earn a bachelor’s degree at Georgian Court,” said Joseph, president of Georgian Court. “We are pleased to work with OCC to better prepare students to meet the requirements for their intended major, and, in turn, increase the likelihood for students to complete the bachelor’s degree program in two years.”“Ocean County College is delighted to partner with Georgian Court University to create new opportunities for our students and build pathways that will help them continue their education. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to student success and to our community,” said Pamela, president of Ocean County College. “Together, we can make a meaningful impact on students' lives by empowering them to move forward with confidence and to achieve their academic and career goals.”More information can is available here.

