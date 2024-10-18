Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NJBIZ

    Buybuy Baby closing all stores less than a year after relaunch

    By Kimberly Redmond,

    2 days ago

    Less than a year after making its return to physical and digital retail, Buybuy Baby is rethinking its approach.

    The former subsidiary of bankrupt Bed Bath &amp; Beyond plans to close its fleet of 10 brick-and-mortar stores by the end of this year. Instead, it will become a “digital-first brand,” according to an announcement on its website.

    In the message, the company said the “difficult” decision to evolve into an online-only retailer stemmed from feedback from customers and business partners.

    “We understand this may be disappointing news, and we want you to know this wasn’t a choice we took lightly,” Buybuy Baby said.

    Closing sales kicked off Oct. 18 at its fleet of stores across New Jersey, Massachusetts, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, New York and Connecticut.

    Discounts of up to 30% are available on in-store merchandise and all sales are final. Buy online, pick up in-store services have also ended, the chain said.

    According to Buybuy Baby, its website will continue to operate as normal and customers can continue to shop online.

    A media representative for Buybuy Baby did not immediately respond to a request for more information regarding what’s next for store employees.

    Round 2



    For Buybuy Baby, this marks the second time in about a year its stores are going out of business. The brand’s 115 locations initially shuttered in the wake of Bed Bath &amp; Beyond’s bankruptcy in April 2023.

    Buybuy Baby was then revived after Somerset-based baby care brand Dream on Me spent $15.5 million in June 2023 to acquire the chain’s trademark, domain, mobile platform and business data.

    The longtime Buybuy Baby vendor also shelled out $1.17 million to take over 11 brick-and-mortar locations on the East Coast.

    Operated independently from Dream On Me, two former Bed Bath &amp; Beyond executives who are familiar with Buybuy Baby lead the venture CEO Pete Daleiden and Chief Stores Officer Glen Cary.


    Launched in 1996 by the sons of Bed Bath &amp; Beyond co-founder Leonard Feinstein, Buybuy Baby was considered the most valuable brand in the company’s portfolio. Since last fall, the company had flipped the lights back on 10 stores. Four are in New Jersey: Bridgewater, Paramus, Cherry Hill and Woodbridge.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29w4Zn_0wDJGJOq00
    Buybuy Baby was launched in 1996 by the sons of Bed Bath &amp; Beyond co-founder Leonard Feinstein. - PROVIDED BY BUYBUYBABY


    The reboot of Buybuy Baby featured a new format focused more on experiential retail and community-oriented events. It also included a new website and revamped registry.


    Growing pains



    Within the next three to five years, Buybuy Baby expected to open more than 100 brick-and-mortar locations nationwide, Cary told NJBIZ earlier this year.

    Given the value of Buybuy Baby’s brand, Cary said it was crucial for the team to move quickly so it didn’t lose awareness among consumers.

    [box type="shadow" align="alignright" width="30%" ]

    Other recent closures:




    [/box]

    “We made a very strategic decision to launch before everybody was lined up and ready to go. Once we felt we had enough critical categories in place, we launched and then we continued to refine ” he said. “You can wait for perfection or you can be first. My feeling was we need to be there for the customers, need to re-engage the communities, start serving them and iterate these over adjustments over time.”


    Regaining its mantle as the preferred shopping destination for all things baby hasn’t been easy.

    After the chain liquidated and closed its e-commerce site and locations last summer, Buybuy Baby began staging a comeback. Along with developing an elevated online and in-store experience, it has also been busy rebuilding relationships with vendors, conducting marketing efforts as well as carefully crafting an expansion plan.

    “It’s a huge lift as a startup and it’s very different than running as a subsidiary of a huge corporation. So, we’re truly a startup at the ground floor and re-imagining everything. And, with a heavy bias to reactivating the business, getting open and then continuing to improve over time,” Cary said.

    [box type="shadow" align="aligncenter" width="100%" ]


    What happened to Bed Bath &amp; Beyond?


    Buybuy Baby’s return followed a similarly speedy comeback by Bed Bath &amp; Beyond. After winning the home goods retailer’s IP auction in June 2023 for $21.5 million, Overstock.com relaunched the brand two months later with a refreshed website and mobile app where shoppers can purchase home dcor, furniture, bedding and kitchenware.



    Meanwhile, Jonah Raskas, a New York-based investor, is working to reboot Bed Bath &amp; Beyond’s health and beauty chain, Harmon. In January 2023, the company closed its 50+ Harmon locations as part of an effort to stay afloat financially.



    Since acquiring Harmon’s trademark for $300,000, Raskas plans to reopen five of the chain’s best-performing locations in New Jersey and New York. He’s already opened former Harmon stores in New Rochelle, NY and West Caldwell.



    Read more about Harmon in the Oct. 21 issue of NJBIZ.



    [/box]

    Copyright &copy; 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit njbiz.com or sign up for our newsletter .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today13 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Why cats greet you at the door
    Vision Pet Care26 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Meet Lucky: A Loving Goldendoodle Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Largest Handmade Gift Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Craft Market With 65+ Vendors
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg1 day ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy