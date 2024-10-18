Buybuy Baby closing all stores less than a year after relaunch

Discounts of up to 30% are available on in-store merchandise and all sales are final. Buy online, pick up in-store services have also ended, the chain said.
According to Buybuy Baby, its website will continue to operate as normal and customers can continue to shop online.
A media representative for Buybuy Baby did not immediately respond to a request for more information regarding what’s next for store employees.
Round 2
For Buybuy Baby, this marks the second time in about a year its stores are going out of business. The brand’s 115 locations initially shuttered in the wake of Bed Bath & Beyond’s bankruptcy in April 2023.
“We made a very strategic decision to launch before everybody was lined up and ready to go. Once we felt we had enough critical categories in place, we launched and then we continued to refine ” he said. “You can wait for perfection or you can be first. My feeling was we need to be there for the customers, need to re-engage the communities, start serving them and iterate these over adjustments over time.”
Regaining its mantle as the preferred shopping destination for all things baby hasn’t been easy.
After the chain liquidated and closed its e-commerce site and locations last summer, Buybuy Baby began staging a comeback. Along with developing an elevated online and in-store experience, it has also been busy rebuilding relationships with vendors, conducting marketing efforts as well as carefully crafting an expansion plan.
“It’s a huge lift as a startup and it’s very different than running as a subsidiary of a huge corporation. So, we’re truly a startup at the ground floor and re-imagining everything. And, with a heavy bias to reactivating the business, getting open and then continuing to improve over time,” Cary said.
Buybuy Baby’s return followed a similarly speedy comeback by Bed Bath & Beyond. After winning the home goods retailer’s IP auction in June 2023 for $21.5 million, Overstock.com relaunched the brand two months later with a refreshed website and mobile app where shoppers can purchase home dcor, furniture, bedding and kitchenware.
Meanwhile, Jonah Raskas, a New York-based investor, is working to reboot Bed Bath & Beyond’s health and beauty chain, Harmon. In January 2023, the company closed its 50+ Harmon locations as part of an effort to stay afloat financially.
Since acquiring Harmon’s trademark for $300,000, Raskas plans to reopen five of the chain’s best-performing locations in New Jersey and New York. He’s already opened former Harmon stores in New Rochelle, NY and West Caldwell.
