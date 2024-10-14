NJ AG offers tips to avoid hurricane charity fraud

New Jersey’s Attorney General and Division of Consumer Affairs are warning of potential scams in the aftermath of the back-to-back devastating hurricanes that ravaged portions of the country.



Officials urge consumers inclined to donate and support the victims to "Investigate Before You Donate" in order to avoid falling victim to fraudulent solicitations for donations to charities and causes.





Some tips include:





Giving to charities that you know and trust;





Learn about the charity’s stated mission and how it intends to use the money;





Do not be fooled by a convincing name or professional-looking website;





Don't be pressured into giving and contributing on the spot; and more.





In the wake of the storms:

“The enormity of the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton is heartbreaking and for those of us viewing from afar, donating to relief efforts is a way to show our support for those suffering overwhelming losses,” said Attorney General Matthew. “Unfortunately, scammers and con artists see these tragic events as an opportunity to exploit our generosity and good will for their own benefit. We’re urging New Jersey to be wary of charity scams that divert relief funds into the pockets of fraudsters.”The Division of Consumer Affairs recommends contacting its Charities Hotline at 973-504-6215 or visiting the Search For A Charity page to learn about charities as well as to confirm their registration with the state.The website also shows the charity’s most recently reviewed financial information, including the amount of its annual expenses that went to actual charitable programs.“As with any tragedy or natural disaster, New Jerseyans eager to assist those impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton should seek out reputable charities,” said acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs Cari Fais. “Before contributing money, gift cards, or items to any relief effort, residents should always take the necessary steps to ensure their donation is actually going to help those in need.”

